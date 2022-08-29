Anitta’s bob cut is the sexiest Brazilian look you should try

TIP G: so that your hair recovers completely, opt for a dye in a uniform tone, very similar to your natural color, as the author of ‘Downtown’ did. In this way, the maintenance will be low and you will not have to go to the salon for a color touch-up, but for restorative and nourishing treatments so that your hair grows much stronger and more beautiful.

The combo of a natural tone and short hair is the solution to restore your summer hair. Instagram @anitta

How do I know if the bob cut suits me?

If you are daring to make a bob cut for late summer and early fall as Anittabefore making a decision we recommend you start jaw rule. This one was designed by John Frieda – yes, the founder of the iconic hair brand – and indicates whether short hair suits you or not, depending on the dimensions of your face.

What you should do is put a pencil horizontally below the chin and a ruler vertically below the earlobe, forming a square with both. Then, check the point where the pencil and the ruler intersect: if it is less than 2.25 inches, it means that short hair is for you and, if it measures more, it means that a long hair suits you better.

Since you have this data, there are others points to consider before joining the bob cut, such as the texture of your hair and the style in which you comb it; take all this into account before saying yes to scissors and, of course, avoid doing it at home! Nothing is better to make such a radical change in your look than to resort to the advice and techniques of a professional.

Consider the jawline or 2.25 inch rule to see if short hair is your thing. Instagram @kdeenihan and Glamor.mx

Now yes, you are ready to make the decision to do or not the Anitta’s new bob cut! Whether you have loved her sexy look and discovered that it favors you with the previous tips, or you are simply a fan of the Brazilian and are looking for a change, we leave you some tips to style it like her in the MTV VMAs 2022.

Step 1: After bathing, remove excess water from your hair with the help of a microfiber towel until it is damp (not dry).

Step 2: Mix a bit of styling cream with a light gel and water and spread it all over your hair until it is covered, without exceeding the amount.

Step 3: Comb back with a brush, then smooth with your fingers, accentuating the outward curve at the nape area so the hairstyle looks just like the singer’s. And she is already!

You can add a little fixative at the end to increase the durability of your look.

Ready to destroy with sensuality like the brazilian women after the summer?