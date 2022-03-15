Anjali Bhimani Joins the Cast of Ms. Marvel

Marvel has a list of stories coming to the Disney Plus screen soon. Stories that will join others that have already left a mark such as WandaVision and Loki. One of these upcoming series is expanding its cast, so the cast is beginning to take shape. In this case we are talking about Anjali Bhimani, who joins the cast of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is a series whose premiere was planned for the year 2021. Sadly, like so many other projects, its start date was delayed. This was due to some production complications, which prevented the heroic Kamala Khan from being introduced to the world. However, its release date is scheduled for this 2022.

Anjali Bhimani would have a recurring role in the series Ms. Marvel

With the premiere coming soon, some names have been announced as new cast members. Actress Mehwish Hayat was confirmed earlier this year and is now joined by the name Anjali Bhimani. It is said that Bhimani would have a recurring role in the story, however the details are still reserved, so we could only theorize.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

Bhimani is known for her role as Mita Nansari in Marvel’s Runaways. She has also become widely known for her voice work in video games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends. The actress joins the cast of names like Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh and of course, Iman Vellani.

Although the release date of Ms. Marvel is not confirmed yet, we do know that it will take place later this year on the Disney streaming platform.

A little about the series and the role that Bhimani could have

Ms. Marvel is the first Muslim character to have her own comic within the Marvel Universe. Kamala Khan is a young Pakistani woman living in New Jersey with great skills. She takes the name of Ms. Marvel inspired by her idol, Carol Danvers. The appearance of Ms. Marvel in the comics took place around the year 2014, generating a great impact within the community.

Ms. Marvel Coming Soon to Disney Plus

As for the role that Anjali Bhimani will have within the series, we can really only speculate at the moment. Some theories indicate that she could be some kind of mentor or teacher for Kamala Khan. This would fit the character of Bhimani. On the other hand, there is also talk of the possibility of her participation as a villain in the story.

Anyway, we will have the answer when the series premieres.

Recall that Ms. Marvel will also be part of the movie The Marvels with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in 2023.

Source: Deadlines