Anker now has a 3D printer they say is faster than the rest

Image : Anker.

Anker, the brand known for creating chargers and cables for mobile devices, now you have your own 3D printer. Its name is AnkerMake M5 and the company promises that its advantage over other printers is that it is much faster to print.

One of the keys to 3D printers is that artists and creators can basically do anything on them, but this requires patience, sometimes a lot of patience. Sometimes a print can last up to 12 hours or much longer, and depending on the size of the final job, that could only be the first part of several to be printed, which translates into dozens of hours to complete the multiple pieces that make up the product. final. I haven’t checked it out in person. but yes a great friend.

What the AnkerMake M5 promises is a printer that could create 3D parts up to 70% faster than other printers. Of course, this means that in many cases the result will be rougher and less detailed, but this can be a great novelty for pieces that do not require as much detail or care, simpler pieces. This speed could make the difference between producing one or multiple pieces per day.

In addition, the AnkerMake M5 is much easier and faster to assemble and configure, can be put to work in as little as 15 minutes, according to the company. And finally, it has an integrated camera that detects if the printing process is failing for any reason and notifies the owner through an app on their phone.

The promise is very interesting, no doubt. Anker has started selling it through a crowdfunding campaign that sought to raise the sum of $50,000, but at the time of writing these lines, just hours after the start of the kickstarter campaignThey have already raised more than 1.8 million dollars. you can book one from this link. Its price is 499 dollars, but there are promotions and discounts for the Kickstarter campaign. [vía TechCrunch]