Ankle boots from Monday to Sunday: this is how celebrities 40+ wear them

The weekend has arrived! And we have a chameleon combination. We go to the office and, afterwards, to the happy hour, so we require transition pieces. We will start with the feet: some stiletto heel ankle boots, then leggings, a ‘V’ neckline shirt and finally a blazer. Glamorous accessories will do their thing. We will give the credits to Eva Longoria.

Saturday: Round toe ankle boots and boho dress

Kate Moss knows that dresses and ankle boots will always match. Neil Mockford

Dear Saturday: We will make the most of every minute of yours to fulfill many errands, so comfort is of the essence. here it comes Kate Moss with a romantic dress and ones round toe ankle boots. A very modest result.

Sunday: Low-soled ankle boots and mom jeans

Katie Holmes in low-soled ankle boots and mom jeans. GettyImages.

Katie Holmes knows that Sundays are the day of rest. Family picnics are sighted and lunches on the outskirts of the city become the favorite activity. For this reason, he put together a style that will not only look good, but also exude comfort. It is made up of mom jeansturtleneck top, trench coat and low boots.

The best of all? The fusion of basic colors, such as black and beige, formulating a simple look with avant-garde tints.