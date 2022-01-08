ankle fractures averted, tomorrow other exams in Milan – OA Sport

Luca De Aliprandini crashed during the first heat of the giant from Adelboden, test valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. The blue was attacking with great courage on the demanding Swiss track and at the penultimate intermediate he was 23 cents ahead of the Swiss Marco Odermatt (later winner of the competition in front of his audience). Suddenly, however, when facing a door to the left, our standard bearer has violently forked with the left ski and a bad twist of the ankle was generated.

The 31-year-old ended up with his back in the snow and finished his slide into the nets. In the early stages it was feared a bad injury for the Trentino, this year already second in Alta Badia (his first podium in the leading international touring circuit), also because he was accusing severe pain in the left ankle. The first investigations of the case, however, seem to reassure: as informs the Fisi, the athlete was subjected to some X-rays at the hospital in Frutigen (Switzerland) and examinations ruled out fractures or other major damage to the affected ankle.

VIDEO Luca De Aliprandini, the bad fall in Adelboden: possible serious injury

A sigh of relief for Luca De Aliprandini, also because there is a month to go before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where the blue would like to hunt for the medal. For safety the vice world champion of giant will go to Milan tomorrow morning (Sunday 9 January) for further exams at the La Madonnina clinic in the Milanese capital, where it will be evaluated by the Fisi medical commission. The hope is that there will be no unwelcome surprises and that the reigning silver champion can fly to China to aim high on February 13 (no other World Cup giants are expected before the Games).

Photo: Lapresse