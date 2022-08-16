Anna Allen stars in a tense moment

After a long time away from the media spotlight, Anna Allen has returned to the fray. She has done it during the last broadcast of Is summer on the occasion of Assumption Day. A date that aimed to be the most special for her, and that finally ended up twisting and becoming one of the most tense of her career by recreating a scene that ended up being a disaster.

In Telecinco’s new weekend program, Frank Blanco took the opportunity to carry out the work of a film director by starring in an impromptu interview with the actress: “I don’t even know what your name is,” he began by saying. “My name is Anna Allen. I don’t know what you are looking for, but I have done everything”, he introduced himself. “You have done many things, but you left”, answered the presenter. Some somewhat sharp words that began to make the guest uncomfortable: “Yes, but I’m back. You call me and I come. You have left home and you will return. What do you want from me?”, he wondered, instantly causing a deathly silence that lasted several minutes. But not even that made the master of ceremonies finish his intervention: “How is it to leave and how is it to come back?”, I questioned him. “Well, very easy, one is for the outside and the other for the inside”ditched the interpreter between laughs in an attempt to break the ice that had been generated moments before based on jokes that overshadowed Nando Escribano’s intentions, wanting to add fuel to the fire.

To put aside the tension and for the audience to be aware, as little as possible, of what happened, Frank returned to the present to talk about the plans that Anna has prepared for her return, leaving behind what happened in the past. and emphasizing his great work on the small screen. Something that was demonstrated with the appearance of him in defendants Y Tell me how it happenedand that was tarnished when Allen was involved in a scandal in 2015 for having lied about his presence in different important initiatives within the Hollywood film scene, such as a cameo in The Big Bang Theory, a project with Matt Bommer, a friendship with Julia Roberts or the fact of being an ambassador for major international brands, something that was shown to be fiction, such as her presence on a red carpet at the Oscars that was edited. From that moment on, many of her colleagues preferred not to count on her for her projects, taking advantage of Los Javis to give her a second chance in which she was able to reconcile with her profession by getting a role in Paquita Salas. Even so, there were many people who started a smear campaign against Allen, even pointing out that she could suffer from a mental disorder for which she was already considered “little Nicolasa”.