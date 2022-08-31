Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (‘Captain Marvel’) will write and direct ‘Freaky Tales’

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleckthe duo who directed Captain Marvel in 2019, they are ready to write, produce and direct Freaky Tales, the new drama film produced by eOne and Macro. According to Deadline, the story is described as a “Love Letter” to culture, encompassing topics as diverse as music, movies, sports, politics, people, and the memories (although some of these are made up) that Fleck grew up with. The duo of creators will count four stories that will be structured in a familiar worldset in Oakland in 1987. Early reports of the production suggest that the physical space will “far beyond the knowable universe.”

At first, these confusing statements could lead you to believe that this story will take place in an parallel universehowever, the filmography of Boden and Fleck is not usually beat around the bush in the narrative sense, so one would not expect from them, complex plots and an exciting walk through memory in a drama with a central character. On the other hand, we also know that Too Short, the hip-hop legend, will be involved in the project in some narrative way, since he was part of the local music scene. in the 80’s. Without yet being able to find out if his presence will be physical, according to what the medium assures, the filmmakers have built the script around his music. real name Todd Shawwill also fulfill the function of executive producer.

This couple of filmmakers are known for succeeding at the global box office thanks to Captain Marvel. the heroine raised over a billion dollars around the world, thanks in part to the charisma of its leading lady, Oscar winner Brie Larson. Shortly after its premiere, the public was not overly convinced with the superheroine’s origin story, especially considering that viewers came a few months before seeing Avengers: Infinity Wara huge event within The House of Ideas and one of the best valued films within the universe that Kevin Feig has moved to the big screen.

However, their career is not limited to the UCM, since above all they have extensive experience in the field of series, directing episodes of television shows such as B.millions, Mrs America either Masters of the Air. They debuted on the big screen in 2008 thanks to the remarkable Sugaralso shining in the field of comedy through his next two projects; An almost funny story Y the last bet. More details of this latest proposal are still unknown, but it is expected that its filming will take place throughout 2023.