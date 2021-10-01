Anna Chlumsky will be part of the cast of the horror film about gay conversion therapy

Actress Anna Chlumsky will join the cast of the new horror film produced by Blumhouse that marks John Logan’s directorial debut.

For now, the producers have not revealed many details regarding the project that will mark John Logan’s directorial debut.

In the cast of the feature film, initially titled Whistler Camp, there will be in addition to Anna Chlumsky also Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston and Theo Germaine.

Academy Award nominee John Logan will make his directorial debut with the project, which he also wrote.

Actress Anna Chlumsky recently starred in the Veep series as Amy Brookheimer, for which she garnered six Emmy and one Critics Choice Award nominations. Among the young star’s upcoming projects will be the Inventing Anna series, produced by Shondaland peer Netflix. Among the films he starred in are Hala, The End of Tour, Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship, In The Loop, The Good Guy, Blood Car, Gold Diggers, The Glamor Reel Short and Wait.

Logan had won a Tony Award for his work with the Red show and in the theater field he dealt with the lyrics of the Moulin Rouge show. The screenwriter also garnered three Academy Award nominations for scripts for The Aviator, Hugo Cabret and Gladiator. Among the films he has worked on are Skyfall, 007 Specter, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street, Rango, Alien: Covenant and Every cursed Sunday.

For the small screen he was the author of the acclaimed Penny Dreadful series, starring actress Eva Green, produced for Showtime.