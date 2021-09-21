Anna Faris on Chris Pratt: the competition between the two stars led to the end of the marriage?

Anna Faris analyzed the failure of his previous marriages, especially the one with Chris Pratt, blaming the job competition that divided them and hopes to have grown up after the sentimental disappointments.

Anna Faris with Chris Pratt in a scene from the comedy Take Me Home Tonight

In a chat with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the two actresses commented on their love lives.

“My first two marriages were with actors and I don’t think I did a great job of eliminating the competition.” confessed Anna Faris. “Or at least, I couldn’t because I’m a proud person and I don’t want to reveal my vulnerabilities.”

Previously, Anna Faris was married to colleague Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. The two have an 8-year-old son, Jack.

“Any hint of competition and comparison, I have not been able to manage. I hope I have grown by then” Faris comments. The actress and Chris Pratt announced their divorce after 8 years of marriage on August 6, 2017, in a joint statement posted on Facebook that read: “Anna and I are sad to announce that we have legally separated. We have tried for a long time, and we are very disappointed.”

After the friendly split, Chris Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and the two had a daughter, Lyla Maria, born in August 2020. Anna Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom they met in 2018 on the set of Overboard.