Anna, from Marsala to Chicago, among the most promising young people on the planet = 23

He is building the most powerful quantum computer in the world in the US. And to do so, it manages 115 million dollars and 200 scientists. He has talent, determination, a vision of the future. Yet he is not yet 40 years old. Its secret? She did not stop in front of people’s prejudices, driven by the beauty of her dreams. “I’ve always wanted to leave a mark on the world.” Her name is Anna Grassellino, she left Marsala and reached Chicago, where today she directs the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center at Fermilab.

Degree in Electronic Engineering from Pisa, PhD in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania, thesis in Vancouver and the first contact with Chicago for a summer internship at Fermilab. And it is right here, in the laboratory where particle physics is studied, that she then returned and became a scientist.

Barack Obama indicated her among the most promising young people on the planet.

«I have always loved the world of mathematics, because it is not a questionable world. It is a world of certainties. You have to seek the truth, but it is there. I am proud to have chosen scientific subjects, but I would also have done philosophy: the important thing is not to forget to love science ».

I’ve been following Anna for a long time, but there was no day in March when I didn’t find her on YouTube, on the radio, in the newspapers, on social media. I looked for her, pursued (she is also a mother of three children), found her. It is she who inspired my days and the number of Millionaire of April.

She’s the one who taught me that wonderful fall forward that the American actor Denzel Washington told at Dillard University, in one of the most beautiful motivational speeches ever.

“Don’t be afraid of falling. Fall forward it means falling forward. Sometimes it is the best way to understand where we are going. Don’t be discouraged. Give everything you have. And, in fact, if you fall into life, remember: you fall forward ».

