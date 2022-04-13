Anna Imperatore, an illustrator, blew up TikTok with her version of Mary Jane Watson and increased the Spider-Verse | entertainment pop culture
In a few years we have had three different Peter Parkers, as well as different love interests of the protagonist: Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Zendaya.
Each one represents a different character, but they have in common their love for the most beloved arachnid.
So an illustrator took the features of the three actresses as inspiration to create a new Mary Jane Watson and the result drove the Internet crazy.
The perfect Mary Jane? Discussions ended with this illustration
It was on the account of Anna Imperatore (@annaimperatore) that the video was shared in which the illustrator makes a perfect mix of the stars.
In his profile, he usually uploads clips in which he mixes characters to see how all his factions would look like in one.
On November 25, 2021, the content creator published a video to delight the pupil of her more than 90 thousand followers on TikTok.
So, he got to work and the result was surprising, he kept Kirsten’s red hair, Emma’s eyes and Zendaya’s features.
The video has already accumulated more than 17 million views and generated thousands of comments, in which a resemblance to actress Cameron Díaz stands out.
Other designs by Anna Imperatore
It is not the first time that an illustrator has blown up the networks with her amazing creations.
Continuing with the Spider-Man multiverse, on November 17, 2021, he made a mix with the faces of actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.
Which exceeded a million views and many users agreed that the perfect Spider-Man had been born and that he looked like the late Paul Walker.
But, the illustrator did not stop there and went to the limit with her digital animations and even messed with the costumes.
In each film the suit was different, not to mention the tape ‘No Way Home’, where there was even the intervention of Iron Man to create a spider armor.
The recording shared on November 21 shows an edition with the three outfits that make up the Spider-Verse.
Of course, the comments were immediate, her followers agreed that Marvel should call her to take into account her design for the following films.
Who is Anna Imperatore?
Through her social networks, Anna Imperatore describes herself as a content creator and only on Instagram she has 37 thousand followers.
For this Spider-Verse, a mix of all the villains could not be missing, resulting in a gorgeous guy who could look like Robert Downey Jr.
He also made one with the ‘Harry Osborne’, that is, Spider-man’s best friends and with 11 million views.