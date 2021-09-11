Anna Kendrick: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Anna Kendrick: The movies she starred in

10. She has been an interpreter of well-known feature films. The actress makes her debut in the cinema with the film They will become famous (2003), later gaining more notoriety as Jessica in Twilight (2008), with Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart, and in Between the clouds (2009), with George Clooney. After reprising the character of Jessica in the movies New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010) and Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), the actress takes part in the films 50 and 50 (2011), Rule of silence (2012), End of Watch – Zero tolerance (2012), Voices (2012), with Rebel Wilson, Into the Woods (2014), Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), The Accountant (2016), with Ben Affleck, Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), A little favor (2018), with Blake Lively, And Noelle (2019).

9. She is the protagonist and producer of a TV series. Kendrick will be the producer of the series Love Life, which he will also perform in the role of Darby. This will be structured in an anthological way, with each season focused on the sentimental life of the protagonist of the moment, from the first to the last love experiences. The series is currently in pre-production, and will be released in late 2020.

8. Received an Oscar nomination. In 2010 she obtained a prestigious award when she was nominated for the Academy Awards as Best Supporting Actress for the role of Natalie Keener in the film Between the clouds. The prize will then be won by Mo’Nique for the movie Precious, but will allow Kendrick to gain great exposure for the future of her career.

Anna Kendrick is on Instagram

7. Has a very popular account. The actress is present on the Instagram social network with a profile followed by over 16.3 million people. Within this the actress is used to sharing photographs of different types, from those taken in moments of leisure to those depicting places visited. There are also images more related to her work, through which the actress promote her projects as an interpreter.

Anna Kendrick: who is her mate

6. Has been in a relationship for several years. Starting in February 2014, the actress makes her relationship with the cinematographer public Ben Richardson, met on the set of the film Drinking Buddies – Drinking buddies, where Kendrick played a prominent role. Particularly reserved, the couple have never released big public announcements, preferring to keep their private life out of the spotlight.