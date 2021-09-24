Anna Kendrick, a small among the greats of Hollywood







In Portland, the city of Gus Van Sant and some restless boys of Paranoid Park, but also of Courtney Love, Chuck Palahniuk And Mark Rothko, was born and raised Anna Kendrick. If her name doesn’t tell you anything, you may remember Bella’s smartest and least glamorous friend (Kristen Stewart) in the saga of Twilight, or the petulant sister of Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Anna Kendrick she was in the back row for years, at least in Hollywood, where the domination of appearance reigns over everything, before wearing the starting shirt shouting to the whole world “Hey, look at me, I’m good“. The girl was really good. Behind him a path as a true professional: the debut, just twelve years old, on the Broadway stage in the musical High Society (and via nominations), then the apprenticeship in the Big Apple, the auditions gone bad, and more theater, theater, theater.

Who knows how many times Anna Kendrick she will have lost her voice, or she will have been rejected by some producer for her unconventional appearance, for her stature, for her irreverent and spontaneous character. “There is a particular sensitivity that comes with feeling like an outsider. Growing up knowing that I was always the smallest in the class was unpleasant at times, but it had its advantages: for example, when my parents were spring cleaning at home, they needed me to get into places where they didn’t. they succeeded. I remember that feeling perfectly. I was indispensable. And it was the sweetest thing they could show me“.







Unlike his fellow citizens, Anna Kendrick he seems to have lost his restless character along the way in favor of a marvelous vivacity. It is a feeling that infects everyone, a proof of the fact that she, unlike many other public figures, is a girl, or rather a young woman, with whom it is easy to deal with; it is a symbol of self-irony, a point of reference, a reassuring face. Of the ones you would like to add to your group of friends to steal a laugh from her.

In 2008 she appears in the rear of an unprecedented film phenomenon, the same Twilight Saga that would launch the new rebel icon of the 21st century (let’s talk about Kristen Stewart), but it is in the following year that Jason Reitman he wants her alongside George Cloooney in the fake comedy Between the clouds, where the world of work, layoffs, a sense of human dignity intertwine. The perfect opportunity to prove yourself (and show yourself) in a more serious light. “Strong female characters appeal to me, and I think they wouldn’t be that interesting if they weren’t so vulnerable. I have always felt a certain connection with them, with those characters who are a little lost and a little fragile, maybe because the beauty of this job, the beauty of the actor’s job is to find strength within vulnerability.“. From there it is a descent without obstacles: the Oscar (for Best Supporting Actress), the tender cancer-movie 50/50 with Joseph Gordon Levitt And Seth Rogen (to be recovered absolutely), Rule of silence with Robert Redford, the street action of David Ayer End of Watch and finally Pitch Perfect.

Anna Kendrick, a small among the big ones in Hollywood

For some time now it hasn’t been strange to see her in at least two, three films a season. It’s his time. “I’m trying to keep my obsession with work in check. I think people don’t really want to go to the movies and find me in six movies!“. But with great power… there is no great responsibility, at least in the parallel universe in which it lives Anna Kendrick. “My life has gone out of control for four years, so when I have some free time I do normal things: I read my mail, I see friends, I sleep in my bed. I’m the champion of sleep. And finally I fixed up my garage, bought and assembled furniture from Ikea myself… I was so happy that I seemed done. Just talking about it makes me feel high on drugs“.

Those who follow her on social channels, Twitter, Instagram, knows very well the comic line that dictates his utterances: never take yourself seriously, it’s the message, never appear in a way that betrays what makes us ourselves. Special, in the case of the Portland girl. The celebrity, which came in avalanche after the worldwide success of Pitch Perfect (where she danced and sang a-cappella in a freaks band), it doesn’t scare her at all, on the contrary, it seems to have pushed her towards more adult territories; will be the thirty candles made last year, it will be that in the name of Anna Kendrick almost always corresponds to a quality product, the choices of such a fulminating career portend a brilliant future. “Luckily I don’t have to act like the Miss America on duty who gives advice like ‘Believe in your dreams!’ When she meets fans. I don’t know how to do it. I am and will always remain awkward in any situation“. Wrong, Anna.

In the next few days you will see her in theaters with The Accountant, the beautiful film directed by Gavin O’Connor (Warriors, Pride of Glory) in which the same genre dynamics of cinecomic are substantially re-proposed, with a super-gifted protagonist, Ben Affleck, and his indispensable shoulder, interpreted precisely by Kendrick. Now, if you are skilled surfers of the internet, you have certainly taken a look at the nice interview of the two actors for MTV, thanks to a delightful costume curtain where she declares she wants to become the new Robin.

Many do not know that there is a dramatic conflict of interest in the family: in fact, her brother Michael has already designated her as unique and possible Squirrel Girl, the Marvel superhero born in 1992. She would be perfect, she said. Too bad that the squirrel girl is not one of the projects of the heart. “There is a part that I really want, and that I will probably never get. I want to be a WWII soldier, like in Band of Brothers. And they didn’t dare make me play the nurse on duty, for heaven’s sake. I want to be a hero, to risk my life for my country. I want to be a badass. And kill the Nazis“. Do you still have doubts about the “stature” of this little woman?