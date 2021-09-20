Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively hide secrets in the A Simple Favor trailer

Lionsgate has recently released the poster and trailer for A Simple Favor, thriller directed by Paul Feig (Ghostbusters) which sees protagonists Anna Kendrick (Twilight) And Blake Lively (Paradise Beach: Inside the nightmare) and which is based on the mystery novel of the same name written by Darcey Bell (published in Italy with the title ‘A small favor’).

This the official synopsis:

It centers on three characters from a small town: a blogger mom (Kendrick), her best friend (Lively), who suddenly disappears, and Sean, her husband (Kendrick).Henry Golding). The story includes betrayals and twists, a corpse and the topical question of who is deceiving whom.

In the cast there is also Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

It is not yet clear whether it will be a pure thriller, with real moments of tension and fear or if it will be something closer to the glossy love drama with attached investigation, with the classic story of jealousy gone badly.

In any case, you will find below the second original teaser trailer by A Simple Favor, which will be released in US theaters on September 14 next (still no certainty for our country):

Source: YouTube