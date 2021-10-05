Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in A Simple Favor – Film 4 Life





ANNA KENDRICK AND BLAKE LIVELY ARE THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE CINEMATOGRAPHIC ADAPTATION OF THE THRILLER A SIMPLE FAVOR WRITTEN BY DARCEY BELL

A Simple Favor is the writer’s debut thriller Darcey Bell, which was published in Italy by Rizzoli with the title A little favor in 2017 and which will be transported to the big screen by the director Paul Feig (Spy, Ghostbusters).

The novel follows the story of Stephanie, a single mother whose life is turned upside down when her best friend Emily disappears without a trace.

It all starts with a small favor, a kindness from one mother to another. Emily asks Stephanie to pick up her son Nicky when she leaves school, which Stephanie does with no problem.

In fact, Nicky and Miles are classmates and best friends, just like her and Emily.

A widow and blogger in a suburban Connecticut suburb, Stephanie was alone until she met her friend, a sophisticated PR woman whose Manhattan job steals a lot of her time.

However, Emily does not return for her son. He does not call or respond to messages. Stephanie realizes that something horrible must have happened, because the woman would never abandon Nicky, regardless of what the police say.

Terrified, Stephanie begins to seek help from her blog readers. Additionally, she contacts Sean, her friend’s reticent and seductive husband, to offer him moral support.

As the days go by, the two fall in love and then comes the shocking news about the discovery of a body, which seems to be Emily’s. According to the police, the woman committed suicide, but will this really be the case?

Very soon, Stephanie will begin to see that nothing is as easy as it appears, not friendship, not love, and not even a simple favor.

A Simple Favor is a memorable psychological novel full of suspense, unexpected events and twists, which follows in the footsteps of Love Liar by Gillian Flynn and by The girl on the train by Paula Hawkins.

In the film adaptation of the novel, the role of Stephanie was entrusted to the actress Anna Kendrick, while Emily will have the face of Blake Lively. Henry Golding will play Sean, Emily’s husband.

A Simple Favor will be in Italian cinemas on 13 December 2018.