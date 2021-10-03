News

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in talks to get into Paul Feig’s film

Paul Feig will direct the thriller A Simple Favor, a film for which the two talented Hollywood stars, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively they are in negotiations. The project currently includes distribution with Lionsgate.

A Simple Favor will be produced by the manufacturing partner of Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson. Lionsgate producers who will oversee the project once the deal is concluded will be Peter Kang, Jeyun Choi Munford, and Liya Gao.

The film, which was brought to Fox 2000 for a prior agreement a year ago, revolves around the story of a mother blogger in a small town. Her quiet will be completely upset when her best friend suddenly disappears from one day to the next. The thriller is based on Darcey Bell’s book, which was sold as part of a two-book deal by Harper Collins.

We will see soon Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 3, which is scheduled for release in theaters in December 2017. Blake Livelyinstead, he will act in All I See Is You, directed by Marc Foster, expected in cinemas from September 2017.

