Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in the thriller teaser trailer

Based on the novel by Darcey Bell, A Simple Favor is revealed in the teaser trailer that sees Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as two friends who don’t know each other as they think

A Simple Favor marks the director’s debut Paul Feig with the thriller, after having dedicated his career to comedies (Spy, Ghostbusters), apart from the debut title, the dramatic I Am David. The new film is based on Darcey Bell’s best-seller and features protagonists Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively. The former plays blogger Stephanie, who is very happy when her son befriends the offspring of the charming Emily (Blake Lively); while the boys play together, the two mothers enjoy drinking and gossiping. Unfortunately, Emily hides some dark secrets that will lead to her disappearance; the brave Stephanie will take action to find out what happened to her dear friend.

With an American release set at September 14, A Simple Favor it began to make headlines in recent weeks, when Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively appeared on the stage at CinemaCon to talk about the thriller; the star of Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare he also used his own Instagram account to promote the title. This summer, Lively will return to the set of The Rhythm Section; Anna Kendrick was supposed to appear in Noelle in the fall of 2019, but Disney canceled the film’s release date.