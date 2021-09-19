Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively talk about themselves with Google’s autocomplete

They have been hugely popular for years, but the two American actresses still have something to tell about their private lives, origins and career choices. And here they do it by taking a cue from Google searches

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively don’t need big introductions, let’s face it: the former has taken part in films like Twilight And Between the clouds, and the second was the protagonist of the cult series Gossip Girl (and no, in this article we will not mention her husband even once: we swear).

Thanks to this Autocomplete Interview, however, you will discover more curiosities about the two American stars, seeing them answer the questions you get on Google if you write their names. Kendrick is from Maine which is close to Canada. Although in some of his films he sings (for example in the musical Into the Woods) is not the Echosmith singer: it all stems from the strong resemblance to Sidney, the voice of the Californian group (ah, and no: she is not a relative of Kendrick Lamar).

If you envy Lively’s physical form, however, know that she trains with Don Saladino, the trainer of the stars. Her fame is international: she does not have a star on the Walk of fame in Hollywood, but a similar tribute has been bestowed on her in Spain, in Almeira. A consolation, for now.

If you want to see the two actresses working together, catch up on the film A little favor, directed by Paul Feig and released in cinemas in 2018: it’s a thriller that lets you watch, but don’t expect masterpieces of the seventh art.