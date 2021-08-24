Anna Kendrick and her imitation of Kristen Stewart: the result is hilarious!

Anna Kendrick, American actress and singer, began her career in theater at a very young age, at the age of 12 she got a role in a Broadway musical for which she received 3 nominations: one for the Theater World Award, one for the Drama Desk Award and one for the Tony Award . Her film debut comes a few years later, when Kendrick is 17 and takes part in the film They will become famous, continuing to receive nominations for important awards. In 2008 it reaches popularity with The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Between the clouds, with which he gets his first Oscar nomination and 50 and 50. Also taking part in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse And The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and after several roles in other films, with Voices arrives the most successful film by Anna Kendrick, blockbuster film and which gives life to 2 sequels. The actress then participates in other important films that earn some success. But Kendrick also has another hidden talent and that is she knows how to perfectly imitate an actress who has been her colleague in 3 well-known films.

When Anna Kendrick seemed to transform into Kristen Stewart

It is about Kristen Stewart, daughter of art who starts acting at 9 and who reaches a first notoriety with the disturbing thriller Panic Room to which he acted as a teenager, and who achieved worldwide success with the film by Twilight. In fact, Stewart plays the protagonist Bella for all the films in the saga. Despite nominations for the Razzie Awards for performances in the last 3 films along with the co-star Robert Pattinson, adaptations of the novel by Stephenie Meyer they earn her an international reputation. Stewart’s career then continues with the most diverse roles in films presented at the Festival and acclaimed by both audiences and critics. Kendrick revealed her talent for imitating the actress al The Tonight Show from Jimmy Fallon declaring that she does not know why the imitation of Kristen Stewart does so well. The direct interested certainly did not miss that moment that went around the web, and certainly cannot say that Anna Kendrick’s imitation is not perfect.

