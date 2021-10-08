Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the cast of Pitch Perfect 2

The two actresses will reprise their roles and will be directed by Elizabeth Banks.



Perhaps not everyone will remember, among the releases at the end of spring 2013, the pleasant Voices, which exploiting the youthful passion, sharpened by shows such as X-Factor, for the singing competition, he had told the growth path of a group of adolescents against the backdrop of a demanding national a cappella singing competition.

While you try to remember the film, which has grossed 115 million dollars worldwide and also depopulated on Youtube with its musical scenes, we inform you that we have been talking about a sequel for some time, which will simply be titled Pitch Perfect 2 and which will be directed not by Jason Moore, but from Elizabeth Banks.

The actress, to whom we owe the idea of ​​the first Pitch Perfect, will make her debut behind the camera, returning at the same time to interpret the race commentator Gail.

To these not very fresh news we add the confirmation of the return, in the role of the protagonist, of Anna Kendrick, who will be brave and shy again Beca.

The participation of Rebel Wilson, who will once again fill the role of Fat Amy.

The screenwriter Kay Cannon is already working on the script, but no plot details have yet been revealed.

Recall that among the next films in which we will see Anna Kendrick there is the new musical of Rob Marshall Into The Woods.