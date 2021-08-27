Anna Kendrick compares filming “Twilight” to surviving a “hostage situation”

Kendrick, who has appeared in four of the films in the series, recalled “being so cold and miserable” when he shot the first film in Portland, Oregon.

“I just remember my Converse was completely soaked and I felt like,“ You know, this is a really great group and I’m sure we would be friends in another era, but I want to kill everyone, ”she said. rice. “Even if it’s also kind of a connection. There was something like this, as if I was experiencing a traumatic event, as if I imagined people surviving as a hostage situation and you are a bit tied up for life “.

Fun times as the actress said she was about to audition, blowing her up and thinking it would be an opportunity to ask the casting director to consider her for future roles.