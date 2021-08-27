Anna Kendrick compares filming “Twilight” to surviving a “hostage situation”

Kendrick, who has appeared in four of the films in the series, recalled “being so cold and miserable” when he shot the first film in Portland, Oregon.
“I just remember my Converse was completely soaked and I felt like,“ You know, this is a really great group and I’m sure we would be friends in another era, but I want to kill everyone, ”she said. rice. “Even if it’s also kind of a connection. There was something like this, as if I was experiencing a traumatic event, as if I imagined people surviving as a hostage situation and you are a bit tied up for life “.
Fun times as the actress said she was about to audition, blowing her up and thinking it would be an opportunity to ask the casting director to consider her for future roles.
The first “Twilight”, of course, was a huge success. Fortunately, Kendrick said the weather was better when the second film in the series, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” was released in 2009.
In 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”, her character delivers a memorable graduation speech.
Kendrick said many people complimented her on the way they were moved by the speech, but said she couldn’t take credit for it.
“The thing that is happening is that you are watching [co-star] Kristen Stewart’s reaction to the speech and that’s the thing that excites you, “Kendrick said.” Because I was like “I did well” but I was just like “I don’t know I read the speech” and then I cut to Kristen. She is so moved because she is so talented. People say “This speech is so incredible” and I say to myself, “No, it’s just her, she’s fantastic.” “