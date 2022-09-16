Anna Kendrick considers “Alice, Darling” her most intimate and personal film | The USA Newspaper

Toronto (Canada), (EFE).- The American actress Anna Kendrick considers that her latest film, “Alice, Darling”, which has just premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is the “most personal” film ” and “intimate” of his entire career.

“It’s very personal. I think it’s the most personal, the most intimate film I’ve ever made,” she said in an interview with EFE in Toronto.

The feature film is the directorial debut of Mary Nighy, daughter of British actors Bill Nighy and Diana Quick, with a screenplay by Alanna Francis, also the author of “The Rest of Us”.

In “Alice, Darling”, Kendrick plays Alice, a young woman who suffers constant psychological abuse from her boyfriend and who can only count on the support of her two best friends.

Shortly before the premiere, the 37-year-old interpreter, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Up in the Air” (2009), revealed her own experience of “emotional abuse and psychological abuse” .

Kendrick also explained that she decided to be involved in Nighy’s film, which is shot entirely in and around Toronto, because the script was different from many other movies about abusive relationships and seemed similar to what she was experiencing.

The actress pointed out that throughout the filming the camera was very close, which increased her feeling of vulnerability.

“You feel that you are really exposing parts of yourself and you want to hide,” she said, not without acknowledging that the attitude of the entire team allowed her to feel “the security to have a really personal and intimate experience.”

Francis’ script turned the shoot into a kind of group therapy in which the entire crew shared their experiences in abusive relationships.

“The really magical thing was that the way Alanna wrote the film, you could feel how much she was putting into it, from her own experience. And weirdly, that meant a lot of people on set were sharing their experiences,” Kendrick said.

“Even though we’d all read the script, there were times when before shooting a scene I’d suddenly start talking to the set decorator about her experiences. It was very easy to get sidetracked but I think it’s a testament to what Alanna created with the script,” she added.

The actress admitted that it is difficult to describe her latest film for being a “so small, emotional and internal” film.

“Alice is at a time when she doesn’t know what’s going on in her life, in her romantic relationship, and she goes on a trip with other women. And hers two friends of hers are slowly, and sometimes awkwardly, trying to bring her back to reality, pulling her away from a very controlling relationship,” she said.

But the actress also wanted to make it clear that psychological abuse and controlling relationships are not something exclusive to men or women.

“This type of abuse, any type of abuse, is really genderless. And this one is very difficult to examine. I wasn’t thinking specifically about what men or women should think, because I think that if there are men who see the movie and see themselves in Alice, they deserve to explore that, ”she reflected.

“I hope it allows people to have a space to ask themselves those questions regardless of gender,” he concluded.