Anna Kendrick: from the phenomenon of Cups and Twitter to success in the hall

A close-up of Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect

There are careers that suddenly explode with a deafening detonation and others that are built step by step with constancy, until they appear before everyone’s eyes as a fact. As if, in reality, they had always existed. This is precisely the case of Anna Kendrick who, as a classmate of Kristen Stewart, at least on the big screen, was able to literally take flight In the clouds next to George Clooney until she found herself in the enchanted forest of Into the Woods to lose a scarpetta, talk to the birds and show off her vocal skills.

Despite a first Oscar nomination as a supporting actress precisely for Between the clouds, the Kendrick she is certainly not prepared to put on the air of a star. Indeed, she much prefers to tweet and discuss the discrimination that, even today, Hollywood productions impose on her protagonists to the clamor of the red carpet. In short, a modern girl who indulges in hot comments about Ryan Gosling and others, less flattering about herself. Anyone who frequents her profile, in fact, knows that she defines herself pale, strange and very, very small. She is also willing to challenge Jimmy Fallon with eggs on the head and produce an incredible parody of Indianna Jones and the Last Crusade(double year is not a mistake) for the NBC, on the occasion of the Red Nose Day. All this, however, after reuniting with the group of Bellas for the expected Pitch Perfect 2. At this point, how can we not love her?

Don’t Stop the Music

Some have noticed the vocal talent of the Kendrick with the last Into The Woods by Rob Marshall. The more attentive, however, can boast of having discovered it thanks to the first Pitch Perfect, arrived with the title of Voices. Only a few, however, are aware of the past of Broadway of a very young Anna and of that candidacy for Tony obtained at only twelve years. It was 1998 and the musical was on the bill High Society, or High society. Here Kendrick, who arrived in New York only two years earlier to fulfill her dream on the boards of the stage, wins the audition and interprets Dinah. Role that is worth a candidacy to the Theater World Award and the Drama Desk Award, in addition to the aforementioned Tony. From that moment on, the music will never leave his career again, also featuring the film debut with the comedy They will become famous. Certainly, however, the actress never intended to become a professional in the sector, even if the proposals from record companies were not lacking. “I have enormous respect for those who sing – explains – it’s really challenging to work with your voice all the time, and then the music industry scares me. Not that the world of cinema is a waltz ride, eh. But to sing you should have more courage than what I have “. Thus the relationship with singing continues only on the big screen in A microphone for two until it explodes in Voices, directed by Jason Moore in 2012.

In the film the Kendrick plays the now well known Beca who, after the first year of collage, intends to leave everything to pursue a career as a DJ. After an unexpected and unpredictable audition in the shower, however, she will join the Bellas, a female choir specialized in a cappella singing. Here he will bring his distinctive touch by rejuvenating the repertoire and leading the Bellas towards modern sounds. Obviously the film became a cult in the blink of an eye, as confirmed, for example, by the more than 200 million views obtained by the video of Cups on Yoututbe.

A success that clamored for a sequel, even if Kendrick was a bit dubious about it. “When I was asked about the possibility of making a second chapter I always replied that it was just rumors. Then, when my agent called me to confirm the proposal, I was amazed. At that point I knew that the others were also involved in the project and that I had to do my part. But I felt very nervous. The fact is, when you look at the history of the sequels, especially the comedies, not all of them are as good as the first chapter. be satisfying. So, our priority was to protect the original film and the one the viewers loved, avoiding missteps along the way. “ To find out the verdict, at least of the Italian public, regarding Pitch Perfect 2 we have to wait until May 28th. In the meantime, we announce some news such as the presence at the direction of the actress and producer Elizabeth Hanks and a new version of the song Cups. What does not change, however, is the Bellas group formed once again by Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, ready to welcome the new entry Hailee Steinfeld.

Success is … In the clouds

George Clooney in a scene from Up in the Air

Let’s be honest. When we saw the Kendrick duet without any problem with the far more experienced Clooney in the Jason Reitman-directed film, we had to think locally to remember who that very talented little girl was. After a few minutes of concentration, then, the enlightenment arrived and in her we recognized nothing less than Jessica, the friend of Nice, romantic heroine of the saga of Twilight. At that point there was also the amazement and wonder, since the girl in question always seemed destined for a lot, except to be a “row” actress. Without a doubt Between the clouds represented the right occasion for Kendrick, the one able to turn on the spotlight, arousing the curiosity of many. So, after getting the attention of the Academy, Anna receives those of Robert Redford, who wants her in his The Rule of Silence, divides the scene with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 50 and 50, will have Zero tolerance with Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña, all the way to the stellar cast of Rob Marshall.

An unrecognizable Anna Kendrick in the film A Microphone for Two

All this more or less in the space of five years in which his professional prices have risen considerably, even if his personal ones have been affected. Because, according to the 29-year-old actress, she hasn’t been the subject of men’s romantic attention for too long. And, with the irony that distinguishes it, it has increased the dose: “I really don’t think I took advantage of my looks. In my teens I ‘blossomed’ very late. My mother said it was better this way, at least I wouldn’t have wondered if boys were interested in me just because I had boobs. But me. I would have been thrilled if the guys only cared about my boobs. Likewise, I think I am lucky because I never went into a crisis at the thought that I might have become famous because I am damn beautiful. the head.” With this statement the Kendrick proves to be part of a rare and precious sphere of performers capable of combining a pleasant aspect with an out of the ordinary irony, just like Meg Ryan or Jennifer Aniston, with whom she also shared the set of Cake, and the comedian New Girl Zooey Deschanel.

The anti-diva of Twitter

Into the Woods: Anna Kendrick’s Cinderella

Do you remember the scandal of stolen photos of stars that filled the pages of newspapers last summer? Alongside the name of Jennifer Lawrence and other actresses robbed of their intimacy and nudity, there was also that of Anna Kendrick, which, moreover, has not raised any fuss about the case. Exhibitionist and shameless, you say? Not at all. Pretty sure, as she replied to her brother’s comment, that at most these web spies and voyeurs would only find shots of other people’s food and dogs. It is therefore evident that we are dealing with a girl who, in addition to having a real perversion for cooking magazines, capable of having an exciting effect on her, is also endowed with a rare ability to take around, especially among the protagonists of the big screen.

So, while some of her colleagues are constantly posing in search of the best profile, the Kendrick he has a great time, and not a little, on the Twitter profile giving vent to his spontaneous sympathy. Here, among the funny descriptions of herself as a teenager, the most famous and talked about “cinquettio” stands out, namely the one on Gosling. Quoting literally. Kendrick wrote: “I’m never going to see a Ryan Gosling movie in theaters again. Apparently, masturbating in the back row is still considered inappropriate.” Now, we don’t know what the colleague’s reaction was to such a great declaration, what we do know is Anna’s subsequent comment on the gossip. “Thank goodness I’ve never been in the same room with him! But that doesn’t embarrass me. I’m sure he’ll have a good sense of humor too. situation.”

Into the Woods: Anna Kendrick with Chris Pine in one scene

For a playful and fun aspect, however, there is a more committed one that shows how independent and self-aware the actress is. Thus, following the example of some of her colleagues, including Keira Knightley, Patricia Arquette and Kristen Stewart, also there Kendrick he says his without any awe of the discrimination that Hollywood still places on female performers today. “There is a perception of the problem, but when you think about female personalities and how they are treated by the industry you have the confirmation that we are in the queue of men. When you do a casting you have to wait until they have found the actors before you can even be taken in. consideration. It is not possible to choose women on the basis of the men featured in the film! “ And goes on: “However, I have only one explanation: there are too many talented women and it is much easier to find brilliant actresses who know how to adapt to the male counterpart than the opposite! I am fully convinced that for every female role there are at least 10 women in able to do it brilliantly! “ A determination that Anna also showed on a personal level during the promotion of Into The Woods, describing her Cinderella: “Being good and beautiful to find the little prince with whom to live happily ever after is no longer worth it. I deserve better, I want something authentic” proclaims this new Cinderella and, instead of focusing on a golden future, she chooses the unknown, which find it more realistic and interesting. “ Luck that defines itself as small and pale.