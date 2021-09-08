Anna Kendrick had completely forgotten she starred in “Twilight”!

In 2008, Twilight arrived in cinemas around the world, launching the career of Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson. But it was also the first major film for a 23-year-old call Anna Kendrick, who was still a relatively well-known “actress.

Apparently, though, Anna has completely forgotten about this phase of her career. Here’s his hilarious confession on Twitter:

Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight. – Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2018

“Cabbage. I just remembered I was in Twilight“. LOL

To refresh Anna’s memory (and yours, if you’re not a Twi-hard), the actress played Jessica Stanley, Bella Swan’s bff. Jessica appears in three of the four films of Twilight. Its most important moment comes in Eclipse, when giving the closing speech at the Forks High School graduation ceremony and was even present at Edward and Bella’s wedding.

How is it possible to forget ALL of this ?!

Anna then went on to star in the franchise of Pitch Perfect, earned an Oscar nomination for Between the clouds, quickly becoming a true Hollywood star, who has strung important roles in dozens of successful films. In short, will it be too much work to have played this joke on her?

On the contrary, there are those who remember very well having starred in the saga. In honor of the Twilight 10th Anniversary, Taylor Lautner provided some hilarious new details on his performance.

