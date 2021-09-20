Anna Kendrick: Her imitation of Kristen Stewart is the best ever

Soon you will see Anna Kendrick in the “hilarious third chapter of” Pitch Perfect “and during the promotion of the film, the actress starred in a hilarious imitation: that of Kristen Stewart!

“I can do only one imitation and it’s strange. I could have imitated someone like Christopher Walken instead I can do Kristen Stewart. I do not know why“said the star.

Run at 4:55, to see the imitation!

The hand that arranges the hair on the forehead, the gaze downwards: that of Kristen Stewart it will also be the only imitation that Anna Kendrick can do, but she succeeds perfectly! LOL

We are sure that if too Kris saw her, she must have had a good laugh!

ph: getty images