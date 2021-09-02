Anna Kendrick in the TV series Love Life

The star of Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick, will be the star and producer of the romantic comedy anthology series Love Life, according to reports Deadline. The ten-episode series hails from Paul Feig’s Lionsgate TV and Feigco Entertainment and will air on the upcoming streaming service of WarnerMedia. Love Life it talks about the journey, from the first love to the last and how the people with whom we are along the path of our life transform us into who we are when we finally find our other half.

Love Life, the TV series with Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick will star in season one and will executive produce alongside Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson (A Simple Favor, Spy) on Warner’s anthology series, Love Life.





The pilot episode was written by Sam Boyd, who is also an executive producer and will direct. Bridget Bedard is executive producer, with FeigCo’s Dan Magnante serving as co-executive producer.

Love Life is one of the first unreleased series for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, which will launch with an invite-only beta in late 2019 and officially debut for all consumers in early 2020.

Anna Kendrick, recent films

Anna Kendrick, best known for the film Between the clouds and as a star of the Pitch Perfect, she returned to theaters with Blake Lively in A little favor.

The actress will also be the protagonist and executive producer of Dummy, a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s video platform, Quibi.

Loading... Advertisements

He will also star alongside Zac Efron in Human Discoveries, a new animated series for Facebook Watch. Later she will be the protagonist of the science fiction film Stowaway, in whose cast we also see the presence of the star of Hellboy, Daniel Dae Kim. We just have to wait, therefore, for the show to arrive on the new streaming service.