Anna Kendrick is allegedly dating colleague Bill Hader, ex of Rachel Bilson

There would be a new famous couple and already for some time, but the world of gossip has noticed it only now.

Several American magazines have indeed launched the news that Anna Kendrick would attend Bill Hader for over a year. Love would be born as the 36-year-old star and her 43-year-old colleague shot the Christmas movie together Noelle.

“Anna and Bill have been together for a while. They really like each other and they have the same sense of humor. They are very happy in this relationship, theirs is a natural connection“said a source of Entertainment Tonight.

Anna Kendrick, along with Blake Lively, award Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV VMAs – getty images

According to that of UsWeekly, the two actors yes they would “found single at the same time“ and that they would therefore approach: “They are very busy and make each other laugh a lot. They are keeping the relationship private, but close friends know it“.

The insider added that Anna Kendrick would have already “known and related“with the three daughters that Bill Hader had with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson – getty images

Bill Hader had already jumped to the headlines for the romance with Rachel Bilson, or Summer in The OC series. They had been together just under a year between 2019 and 2020.

Anna Kendrick’s last known relationship had been with the cinematographer Ben Richardson, which lasted from 2015 to 2019.

ph: getty images