Anna Kendrick Makes Directorial Debut With Serial Killer Thriller Based On True Events

Anna Kendrick boosted his acting career thanks to your Beca’s character in Pitchfork movies. And now, the actress takes the next step in her professional career jumping into directing with The Dating Game, a shocking thriller based on startling true events which, in addition, will also be its protagonist.

According to Deadline, the film, which will be produced by Stuart Ford’s AGC studios and will also will feature Kendrick herself as producerwill be transferred to celluloid from a script by Ian MacAllister McDonald, the real story behind the figure of Cheryl Bradshaw. A single woman who participated as a contestant in one of the most successful television programs of the 1970s, the dating contest The Dating Game.

And during your participation in this contest, he chose as a couple the most attractive and funny bachelor. The number one contestant, Rodney Alcala. However, behind his charming facade, he hid his authentic personality, that of a psychopathsince, in reality, it was a serial killer.





A chilling story by which, as collected by the medium, Kendrick admitted to being attracted. “I loved the script from the moment I read it. And while it’s obvious that she loved playing Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story, its tone and the aspects related to gender and intimacy issues, that when the opportunity to direct the film arose, I jumped at it. It seemed like it was meant to be me. The support I have received from Stuart Ford and everyone at AGCm Vertigo and BoulderLight has been inspiring and uplifting.“confessed the actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2009 film Up in the air with George Clooney.

Although Kendrick will be responsible for interpreting to the protagonist of this disturbing and gruesome story based on real eventsfor the moment, it unknown what the rest of the cast will be who will accompany the actress in the film, which is currently still in the pre-production phase.