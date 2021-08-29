News

Anna Kendrick not interested in nude scenes, that’s the reason

Anna Kendrick is currently engaged in the HBO Max series, Love Life, in which she refused to shoot nude scenes. The choice of the actress is certainly not new, considering that Kendrick has always vetoed sequences of this type. In a recent interview, the star explained her motives.

“My personal views on nudity, which is that I am not very interested in my nudity, have remained the same. I have never had a problem with simulated sex scenes, which involve the character, while I have only one body and nudity is one thing. more mine “ Kendrick explained to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The actress also told the sensations of shooting romantic scenes for some time:“When we started filming I realized that in every single episode I was going to have a kissing scene or a sex scene with someone brand new. It was definitely weird to know that we were going to meet and within a week we would be in bed. pretending to have sex! “.
Anna Kendrick has become popular with the general public thanks to the Twlight saga, as Jessica, the friend of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). The star then starred in Up in the Clouds, opposite George Clooney and Vera Farmiga, for directed by Jason Reitman.
His greatest hits include films such as Pitch Perfect and the musical Into the Woods. Anna Kendrick most recently played Noelle in the original Disney + movie of the same name.
Now Anna Kendrick is the protagonist of the Love Life series, an anthological show of Warner Bros.

