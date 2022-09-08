Anna Kendrick opens up about her past abusive relationship — Radio Concierto Chile

Anna Kendrick delved into his heartbreaking performance in Alice, Darling, whate world premieres Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the instance, he assured that She identified with the film.

In the moving drama, directed by Mary Nighy and written by Alanna Francisthe Oscar nominee, 37, plays Alice, a woman trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with her successful boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick). For his friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn Y Wunmi MosakuAlice seems agonizingly distant during a birthday trip. As Alice slowly falls apart as a result of the mind games Simon has played on her, his friends try to step in and help.

Why did you feel identified?

Kendrick told People that Alice’s story “resonated” with her for a specific reason.

“I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse”he shares, remembering the moment he first came across the script. “I think my agent sent it to me, because he knew what I had been dealing with and sent it to me. Because he said, ‘This is about everything you’ve been talking to me about.'”

“It felt very different because, frankly, I’d seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships, and it didn’t really look like what was happening to me,” added the actress. “It helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like this.'”

the stormy relationship

Describing their previous relationship, Kendrick says: “I was in a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than I trusted myself. Then Chen that person tells you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the things you think are happening are not happeningyour life gets really confusing really fast.”

“And I was in a situation where, in the end, I had the unique experience of discovering that everything I thought was happening was actually happening. So I had this kind of springboard to feel and recover that a lot of people don’t have.”

Kendrick later describes analyzing “what really happened” in their relationship as “the most difficult task of my adult life.” Despite this, The actress refused to give the name of her ex.

“My body still thinks it was my fault”, she says. “So even with this concrete starting point for me, to come out of that relationship knowing that I wasn’t crazy, It’s amazing how challenging the recovery has been.”





