Anna Kendrick opens up about the abusive relationship that inspired her for her latest film

As her next film comes out in a few days, actress Anna Kendrick confides in the abusive relationship that pushed her to accept this scenario.

OI have read dozens of times of actors explaining that they have drawn on their personal experiences to build their characters. It also seems quite logical. To be credible, it is better to feel concerned by the stories of those who are interpreted. But it seems that for her upcoming film, Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick didn’t just touch on her own story. In an interview given to People Magazine, the actress confides that she agreed to play the role of Alice, stuck in an abusive relationship, when she herself came out of an extremely toxic couple.

“I believe my agent sent me the script because he knew what I had just been through. He said to me: ‘It resonates with what you told me.’ I was coming out of a personal experience filled with emotional and psychological abuse“, she says.

Abusive relationships look like this too

The film, slated for release on September 11 in the United States, is not the first of its kind to tackle control and abusive relationships. “But those made me normalize and minimize what had happened to me. I couldn’t find myself there. I thought : ‘If I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like this.’”

But the situation in which Anna Kendrick was, and in which her character, Alice, finds herself in the film, is more insidious. “I loved this person and trusted him more than I trusted myself. So when she tells you that you have a distorted view of reality and that you are making up your mind, everything gets very confusing. And in the end, I discovered that all my doubts were legitimate and that everything I imagined really happened.

Filming in Alice, Darling therefore proved “incredibly cathartic” for the 37-year-old actress, who refused to provide more information about her ex-boyfriend. But the process of recovering from such an experience is slow and painful. “My body still believes that I am responsible”, says Anna Kendrick. “I left knowing full well that I wasn’t crazy, but healing is a challenge.”