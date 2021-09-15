Anna Kendrick passes the baton to William Jackson Harper in the teaser trailer for season 2

The romantic comedy will return to HBO Max with new episodes and a new romance on October 28th.

Starting over from a wedding to tell a whole new love story. HBO Max released the first teaser trailer of the second season from Love Life, the anthological series created by Sam Boyd with the intention of telling the sentimental journey of different characters from the first love to the last. In the clip, the protagonist of the first season Darby (Anna Kendrick) somehow passes the baton to the new protagonist played by the actor of The Good Place William Jackson Harper. The appointment with the new episodes is, at least in the United States, for the October 28 (while, we recall, in Italy the first season of Love Life is available in streaming on TIMvision).

Love Life: The plot of season 2

While the first season of Love Life followed Anna Kendrick as Darby, a young woman in search of great love in the chaos of New York City, the second will focus on Marcus Watkins (Harper), a man who comes out of a long relationship and is forced to get back in the game once again to find what he thought he had already found, that is, his soul mate. The first season of had ended with Darby who at the wedding of his friend Sara knew Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the one who after so many failed relationships would finally become his soul mate. In the teaser trailer we see Darby asking for a shot of tequila at the bar during an event that looks like his wedding in which Marcus is also attending who, apparently upset, orders a whiskey.

The cast: New faces and returns

The cast of the second season also includes Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live), Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters), and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed (Succession), Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) And John Earl Jelks (On Becoming a God in Central Florida). The narrator of the story will also change: Keith David (Community) will happen to Leslie Manville in the role. However, even if not full-time, several actors we have already seen in the first season will return: in addition to Kendrick (who also remains executive producer of the series) there will be Zoë Chao in the role of Sara, Peter Vack in Jim’s, Sasha Compére as Mallory e Nick Thune like Magnus.