Anna Kendrick protagonist of Rodney & Sheryl, a Netflix film inspired by a true story

Actress Anna Kendrick will star in a new Netflix movie, Rodney & Sheryl, which tells a crazy story that really happened.

Anna Kendrick will star in a film that will be made for Netflix and will be based on the script by Ian MacAllister McDonald entitled Rodney & Sheryl.
The direction of the project, inspired by a crazy story that really happened, was also entrusted to Chloe Okuno.

A Little Favor 8

A small favor: a close-up of Anna Kendrick

At the center of the plot will be the story of a serial killer who participated in the popular TV show The Dating Game, winning an appointment. Rodney Alacala, in 1978, was committing his terrible crimes when he decided to participate in the telecast. Anna Kendrick will play the part of Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant.

Alcala had already killed five women and was accused of trying to kill a 12-year-old, but was able to participate in the show because the production controls had not been thorough. Bradshaw should therefore have spent an evening with Alcala, but was in crisis due to the attitude of the man who made her uncomfortable.
In 1980, the man was sentenced to death after investigators found evidence linking him to a series of murders. Alcala may have killed around 130 people.

The film will tell the events related to the television broadcast.


