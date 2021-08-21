Anna Kendrick protagonist of the film ‘Alice, Darling’ – Magazine

Became famous thanks to the film ‘In the clouds’ and the sagas of ‘Twilight’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’, the american actress Anna Kendrick is now shooting a new film, the psychological thriller ‘Alice, Darling’ (there is talk of a theatrical release in 2022). According to the British magazine Empire, the story is that of a sick relationship, made up of abuse, “coercion and control”.

‘Alice, Darling’, the film with Anna Kendrick

The plot tells of the title Alice, a young woman who, since she got together with his

fickle boyfriend, she is very vague about her private life, behaves strangely and seems to be hiding secrets from her two best friends. One day the three women decide to take a short vacation out of town: when a local girl disappears and her boyfriend unexpectedly shows up at Alice, all the mysteries will be revealed.

The screenplay for ‘Alice, Darling’ was written by

Alanna Francis, in the second test after the drama ‘The Rest of Us’ (2019). The direction has instead the signature of

Mary Nighy, which brings as a dowry the experience gained by directing some episodes of the TV series ‘Silent witnesses’ and ‘Traces’ and that thanks to ‘Alice, Darling’ makes his debut with his first feature film. In reference to the latter, the director declared that it is a “witty and nuanced film about coercion and control. As a director, I could not have wished for a better cast and a better group of creative talents to shape this. important story “.

In the cast, the two best friends of the protagonist are played by

Wunmi Mosaku (‘Loki’, ‘Lovecraft Country’) e

Kaniehtiio Horn (‘The Man in the High Castle’, ‘Death Wish’), while her abusive boyfriend has the face of

Charlie Carrick, which we have seen in the TV series ‘The Borgias’, ‘Cedar Cove’, ‘Reign’ and ‘Deep Water’. Director Mary Nighy said that “the chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.”

