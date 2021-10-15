Anna Kendrick protagonist of the new Warner anthology series

According to Deadline, Anna Kendrick she will be the star and executive producer of Love Life, Lionsgate TV anthology series produced for WarnerMedia’s new streaming service coming soon.

Love Life is an anthological series that will address the theme of love in its various facets, from the moment of first love to the last of our life. And what people feel along the way and who we are and become from the moment we finally meet the person we’re going to be with until the very end.

Kendrick will be the protagonist of the first season, which will consist of 10 episodes lasting about half an hour each. The actress, famous for the saga dedicated to Pitch Perfect, will also cover the role of executive producer of the show alongside Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), with whom she recently worked on A Little Favor, and Jessie Henderson (A little favor, Spy).

He thought about writing the pilot episode Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), who will also direct and executive produce Love Life, which is the first television series to receive the green light for the new streaming service of WarnerMedia, which we remember will also include the HBO catalog and the entire package of Warner films. The service should be launched / presented during the fourth quarter of this year in its beta version, and then arrive at the final launch in the first part of 2020.

The arrival date of has not yet been revealed Love Life. Kendrick will soon be in Human Discoveries, a Facebook Watch animated series featuring Zac Efron.