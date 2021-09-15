Anna Kendrick protagonist of the sci-fi film

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anna Kendrick she recently joined the cast of the sci-fi film titled Stowaway, produced by XYZ Films.

The plot follows a group of a spaceship headed for Mars, but on the way they learn of a stowaway on board. Kendrick will play a ship’s medical officer and will be one of the film’s protagonists. His will also be the only character who will vote in favor of exile from the ship for the stowaway just found, as the supplies for the journey will become increasingly scarce.

Known for her performances in the Pitch Perfect franchise, in which she starred in all three films, Kendrick earned an Academy Award nomination for Between the clouds, from Jason Reitman, and was recently directed by Paul Feig in the thriller A Simple Favor, in which he starred opposite Blake Lively. We will also review it in Noelle, Christmas fantasy directed by Marc Lawrence and in the sequel to Trolls, Trolls World Tour, in which she will return to voice the character of Princess Poppy, also for DreamWorks.

Loading... Advertisements

Stowaway it will be directed by the former YouTube star Joe Penna, who also signed the script along with longtime collaborator Ryan Morrison. The duo had previously collaborated on the survival thriller Arctic, with Mads Mikkelsen. The film is expected to be released in 2019 after a screening at the Cannes Film Festival. XYZ Films, which will produce the film, also produced Arctic with Penna and Morrison. Also producing will RISE Pictures and Filmproduktion.