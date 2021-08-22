Anna Kendrick protagonist of the thriller Alice Darling

Actors Rodney & Sheryl: Anna Kendrick in Netflix movie based on “The Dating Game Killer”

Anna Kendrick has signed on to star in the film Alice, Darling. The Deadline website reports that Kendrick will star in this psychological thriller produced by Lionsgate.

The story follows Alice (Kendrick) “acting weird, keeping secrets about her fickle boyfriend (Charlie Carrick) from her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends take a trip out of town with a girl, all secrets are revealed when a local girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend arrives without warning.

“Alice, Darling” marks the directorial debut of London-based director Mary Nighy (pictured), to her credit the direction of some episodes of TV series (Silent Witnesses, Traces, Industry). Nighy directs from screenplay written by Alanna Francis (The Rest of Us).

Nighy talked about the film and the cast: Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn’t have wished for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see.

Lauren Bixby VP, Lionsgate Acquisitions and Co-Productions said: Alice, Darling is just the kind of movie we’re trying to support at Lionsgate, a gripping psychological thriller with three strong women at its core. We are thrilled to support this fantastic team led by women of directors and a diverse cast.

We will see Anna Kendrick soon also in Rodney & Sheryl, drama that tells the incredible true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala who has won an appointment with one of the contestants of the show The Dating Game, and will be the protagonist of the thriller Unsound as a New England police officer, privately struggling with irreversible hearing loss, tasked with investigating the prison breakout of a notorious gang leader.