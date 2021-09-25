Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp will return in Pitch Perfect 3

The first two seemed on the verge of not participating in the project, while the third made its presence official

Some time ago there was a rumor that in the already formalized Pitch Perfect 3 we would never have found two of the main protagonists of the successful franchise, and that is Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson. Instead, it is fresh news that the two actresses will also be in the third episode, as well as Anna Camp, which just today confirmed its presence in the film. It is not yet known whether it was brought back on board the project as well Hailee Steinfeld, arrived in the second chapter.

After Elizabeth Banks, who directed the second episode, now behind the camera we will find Trish Sie. The screenplay for Pitch Perfect 3 was written by Kay Cannon, while in the last draft of the same he also put his hand Mike White. Produced by Universal, the film will hit US theaters on December 22, 2017.

Recall that the previous Pitch Perfect 2 it proved to be a thunderous success at the American box office, grossing the beauty of 184 million dollars, in addition to another 103 on the international market. More than predictable that in the end, therefore, Kendrick, Wilson and Camp have decided to return to the musical series that gave them such popularity.