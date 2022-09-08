Anna Kendrick recalled the drama of living in a toxic relationship

Anna Kendrick revealed that she suffered emotional and psychological abuse. The actress noted that her ordeal helped her prepare for her role in the upcoming thriller “Alice, Darling.”

“I was coming out of a similar personal experience. I think my agent sent me the script because he knew what I had been dealing with. He was like, ‘This speaks to everything you’ve been telling me,'” Anna recalled to People magazine.

In the heartwarming drama, directed by Mary Nighy and written by Alanna Francis, the actress plays Alice, a woman trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship with her successful boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick).

abusive relationship

“The role I had to play helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like this,'” she continued.

Describing their previous relationship, Kendrick explained that she was confused. “She was living in a situation where she loved and trusted this person more than she trusted myself. My body still thinks it was my fault. So even with this concrete starting point for me to come out of that relationship knowing that I wasn’t crazy. It’s amazing how challenging recovery has been,” she admitted.

The actress explained that she was interested in the script in which her character is manipulated and isolated by her partner (Charlie Carrick), given its similarities with her own life. “In the end, I had the unique experience of discovering that everything I thought was happening was happening. So I had this kind of springboard to feel and recover that a lot of people don’t have.”

Anna pointed out that “Alice, Darling” is not like most films on that subject. “Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of movies about abusive or toxic relationships and they were nothing like what was happening to me. That kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I was like, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like the movie.’

Breaking off

The American singer went on to say that, after the relationship ended, she took some time to understand “what really happened”, adding that it was “the most difficult task of my adult life”.

The artist recalled talking about her experience with director Mary Nighy, and experiencing filming as “cathartic” and “therapeutic.” “I have not been in danger of re-traumatizing myself, but, yes, it has been a unique experience.”

Taking a reflective look, Kendrick believes the most therapeutic part was building relationships with collaborators and sharing their personal stories to achieve the goals of the production.