Anna Kendrick refused to shoot romantic scenes with an actor and we’ll tell you why

At 37 years old, Anna Kendrick He has a solid career in Hollywood. He has been part of great successes such as the saga Twilight Y in simple favor He also participated in the movie Up in the Airwhich earned him a nomination for Oscar awards What Best Supporting Actress. But among so many films that she has starred in, there are undoubtedly some that stand out above all.

We are talking about pitch-perfect. The film, released in 2012, focused on a group of college women who make up an acapella music group. Known as the Barden Bellas, the young women embark on a journey of friendship and challenge as they seek to establish themselves as the winners of the national acapella competition.

Anna Kendrick She was the main character of this story, where she plays Becca, the new member of the group. The rest of the cast was made up rebel wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, elizabeth banks, Skylar Astin, adam devinamong others.

Pitch Perfect became a total success.

The film was so successful that a sequel was released in 2015. Pitch Perfect 2, where the group reconvenes for another new competition against new and more talented opponents. And although the second part was not as successful as its predecessor, it was still greenlit for a third and final installment.

Finally, in 2017 it was released Pitch Perfect 3. In this film, we meet the protagonists already graduated from the university, but living a sad and dispassionate life. However, when they have the opportunity to meet once again, the young women do not hesitate to embark on a new adventure.

Related news

The film undoubtedly presents us with a more mature version of its protagonists. Especially the character played by Anna Kendrick, who seeks to make a name for herself as a producer within the world of music. And in Pitch Perfect 3, we see how Becca begins to establish a friendship with Theo, a music producer. What at first seems like it’s going to turn into a beautiful romance ends up going in the opposite direction, and we see that the relationship between Becca and Theo does not move forward. And the truth is that this creative decision was made by the same Anna Kendrick.

Becca and Theo’s relationship didn’t move forward despite fans wanting to see them together.

The truth is that heThe actress refused to film any kind of romantic scene with the actor Guy Burnet, the one in charge of giving life to Theo. The reason for this decision had nothing to do with the actor or anything like that. Actually, the reason why Kendrick didn’t want to see a romantic relationship between Becca and Theo was because it didn’t seem appropriate since they had a professional relationship.

Theo was a renowned producer with significant power and presence in the industry. And it is thanks to him that Becca begins to have possibilities in her career. And for the eyes of Kendrickit was not good for her to start an affair with him, because in real life, there are many people who abuse their positions of power to get something from people in inferior conditions, and I thought that would bring problems to the film.

Eventually, the film’s producers agreed with his point of view, and the romance between Becca and Theo was written out of the script. For that reason, we never see anything happen between the two. For its part, Anna Kendrick She was very satisfied with how her character’s story ended and to this day, she remembers the role with great affection, as it is undoubtedly one of her best-known characters.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.