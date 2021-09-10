Anna Kendrick star of the sci-fi film Stowaway

The Accountant: Anna Kendrick in a scene from the film

Anna Kendrick I will be the protagonist of a sci-fi thriller called Stowaway which will follow what happens to the crew of a spaceship traveling to Mars after discovering the presence of a stowaway.

The actress will play a medical officer and the only one to have voted differently from other travelers who have decided to exile the intruder due to the increasingly limited resources at their disposal.

The feature will be directed by Joe Penna, who also wrote the screenplay together with collaborator Ryan Morrison. The two have already collaborated on the occasion of the thriller Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen, whose distribution in theaters is scheduled for 2019.

Anna recently starred in the film A Little Favor which starred her alongside Blake Lively as two best friends who don’t really know each other particularly well.

Stephanie (Kendrick) is a blogger happy with the close friendship between her son and that of Emily (Lively), which allows her to meet the charming woman. However, Emily has some great secrets that cause her to disappear, leading Stephanie to understand what happened to her.