Anna Kendrick starring in Netflix’s Rodney & Sheryl movie

The Deadline site reports that Anna Kendrick will be starring in Rodney & Sheryl, a film based on a true story and a script from the “Black List” that Netflix recently acquired.

The film tells the true story of a serial killer who in 1978 participated and won an appointment in the popular television program “The Dating Game”, re-proposed in Italy as “The game of couples”. The killer, Rodney Alcala later dubbed “The Dating Game Killer” and compared to Ted Bundy, was in full killing activity when he brazenly took part in the show.

Anna Kendrick stars in the film as Cheryl Bradshaw, the contestant who ended up finding Alcala as her date. Newcomer Chloe Okuno will direct the film, which will revolve around the events of the game show and the participation of Cheryl and Alcala.

While filming the infamous episode of The Dating Game, “Alcala had already killed five women and was convicted of the attempted murder of a 12-year-old girl, but entered the show because background checks were more lax.” Presenter Jim Lange introduced him as a “successful photographer who started when his father found him in his darkroom at the age of 13 developing photos. Between one shoot and the next you might find him skydiving or motorcycling ”. Another “bachelor” competitor later described Alcala as a “very strange guy” with “bizarre opinions”. Alcala won the competition and a date with Cheryl Bradshaw, who later refused to go out with him because she found him “creepy”. He was eventually arrested and in 1980 he was sentenced to death for murder and investigators found evidence – a collection of more than 1,000 photographs of women and teenagers, many in sexually explicit poses – in a warehouse. Although over the course of the Alcalas he appealed several times, when DNA advances were made, his name was linked to further murders. His execution was postponed indefinitely when California declared a moratorium on death penalty cases in 2019 and Alcala is now serving his sentence in the state prison in Corcoran, California. Investigators estimate that he could have killed up to 130 people with a “modus operandi” which consisted of first using a hammer to hit them, then suffocating them in such a way as to prolong their agony as much as possible.

Deadline reports that Roy Lee and Miri Yoon are producers for Vertigo Entertainment, along with JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight Pictures. Russ Posternak, Andrew Deane and Stephen Crawford of Industry Entertainment and Anna Kendrick will executive produce.