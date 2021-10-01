Anna Kendrick targeted by hackers on Twitter: rain of vulgar posts

Twilight actress Anna Kendrick has had a little mishap in the last few hours: her Twitter profile has been hacked.

Among the latest Hollywood stars to be a victim of hacker there is Anna Kendrick, the actress of Noelle, whose Twitter profile was filled with a series of offensive messages definitely not the work of the owner of the handle.

In the last few hours, Kendrick’s account had in fact produced numerous tweets like the ones you also see in the post below, which featured foul language and offensive content, complete with racist comments.

Fortunately, the situation appears to be under control again, and the tweets have been deleted.

The last post visible on his profile is now that of December 1 in which he praised the choice and courage of Elliot Page after sharing the original post of the actor.

“Elliot Page’s words are so beautiful and eloquent, and they are reminding us that we can all be brave and full of joy, even when we are scared.“wrote the actress”And especially this year, such a reminder is truly a gift. I send him a lot of love, gratitude, my best wishes etc. etc. etc.he concluded, signing himself with his usual sense of humor.

Just last July, a mass hack targeted other celebrities and notable figures like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, and even Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, tweeting a link to request donations in BitCoin.