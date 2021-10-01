News

Anna Kendrick targeted by hackers on Twitter: rain of vulgar posts

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Twilight actress Anna Kendrick has had a little mishap in the last few hours: her Twitter profile has been hacked.

Among the latest Hollywood stars to be a victim of hacker there is Anna Kendrick, the actress of Noelle, whose Twitter profile was filled with a series of offensive messages definitely not the work of the owner of the handle.

In the last few hours, Kendrick’s account had in fact produced numerous tweets like the ones you also see in the post below, which featured foul language and offensive content, complete with racist comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Fortunately, the situation appears to be under control again, and the tweets have been deleted.
The last post visible on his profile is now that of December 1 in which he praised the choice and courage of Elliot Page after sharing the original post of the actor.
Elliot Page’s words are so beautiful and eloquent, and they are reminding us that we can all be brave and full of joy, even when we are scared.“wrote the actress”And especially this year, such a reminder is truly a gift. I send him a lot of love, gratitude, my best wishes etc. etc. etc.he concluded, signing himself with his usual sense of humor.

Just last July, a mass hack targeted other celebrities and notable figures like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, and even Bill Gates, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, tweeting a link to request donations in BitCoin.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

777
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
635
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
592
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
588
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
587
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
585
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
578
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
569
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
567
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top