Anna Kendrick, the actress breaks the silence after the hacking of her Twitter account

Last weekend, the Twitter profile of Anna Kendrick suffered an unknown attack, starting to publish offensive messages, with racial slurs and nearly thirty tweets posted in just half an hour. A few minutes later the posts were all deleted and after three days Kendrick broke the silence to talk about what happened to his account.

“Well, the funny thing about my Twitter being hacked for a short time is that people I haven’t heard from in years have contacted me to let me know. So, I guess I have to thank my hacker for some anxiety for and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend, James. wrote Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick recently made headlines for the HBO series Max, Love Life, an anthological series of rom-com, which initially should have been distributed with one episode a week but due to user demand, it was published on the streaming platform very quickly.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life, it’s wonderfully gratifying to see fans immediately hooked up on the show and we’re speeding up the release of episodes to meet their increased demand.” he had stated Sarah Aubrey, responsible for the original content of HBO Max.

Anna Kendrick said she was not interested in nude scenes while talking about Twilight, Kendrick confessed that she would have gladly ‘killed’ Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for a very specific reason.