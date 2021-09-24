Anna Kendrick, the beauty of not being perfect

The first that Anna Kendrick seduced was George Clooney: in Between the clouds – she was 24 and he was the producer, as well as the star – it was she who stayed with him and it was he who absolutely wanted her. The latest victim of the “sweet seduction” of Anna Kendrick And Ben Affleck, in action and a lot of fun The Accountant (in cinemas, it is the story of a mafia accountant born autistic and of the girl / witness he tries to save from his employers) that the same protagonists tell in the video below. But the question remains: what is the secret of the not classically / aesthetically perfect Anna Kendrick?

Who said that beauty is it proportion and harmony? Certainly the ancients, especially the Greeks and Aristotle and Plato most of all. Yet, often, it is precisely the element that clashes and disturbs, the one that gives personality to a face, that strikes more than the harmony of the whole. To remain imprinted in the mind, to surprise and, finally, conquer those who observe it. It is not perhaps the irregular teeth, the detail that is most remembered of Laetitia Casta (along with her soft body and blue eyes)? Like the smile of Vanessa Paradis or that of Georgia May Jagger, with the incisors slightly out and widely spaced, it is impossible to forget.

They have important noses, protagonists of the face, but no less charm: Jennifer Aniston, the queen of imperfect beauties, which, despite her imperfection, she managed to conquer Brad Pitt (beautiful perfect!); Lea Michele, on the other hand, is queen of selfies despite her Latin profile; and Emma Roberts, in addition to the nose, she has that maxi mouth that she loves to color red, which is so reminiscent of her aunt Julia, actress with the biggest smile in the world.

To the diaphanous sweetness of a face that looks like that of one porcelain doll (the one, for example, of the model Lily Cole) contrast the angular and pointed features of the faces of Rooney Mara, repeatedly referred to as the new Audrey Hepburn, And Anna Kendrick, American actress on the crest of the wave with her two films The Hollars by John Krasinski (just presented at the Rome Film Festival) and, in fact, The Accountant by Gavin O’Connor, with his very small mouth and pointed nose. Next to her in the last film she plays Ben Affleck. Which has always been fascinated by imperfect beauties. His ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has protruding ears. Not bad: they also have them Kate Hudson And Kristen Stewart. And no less beautiful for this.

