Anna Kendrick the star of blockbusters and independent cinema





FROM THE TWILIGHT SAGA ANNA KENDRICK HAS TRACKED IT, SUCCESSFUL TO CONQUER ROLES BOTH IN BLOCKBUSTER AND IN SMALL INDEPENDENT PRODUCTIONS

It does not reach sixty meters Anna Kendrick, but from an early age she stood out. It is 1998 when he debuts in the theater, and his participation in the Broadway musical High Society earns her an AI nomination Tony Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

At the age of 18 he made his first appearance in the cinema, in the musical Camp where Fritzi Wagner plays a slightly clumsy girl who participates in a summer camp for aspiring actors, dancers and singers. And only five years later she plays Jessica Stanley in the romantic saga aimed at teenagers Twilight.

Thanks to the huge success of Twilight Anna Kendrick finds herself catapulted into the world of great Hollywood and participates in films in which she acts together with established actors such as George Clooney, in the movie Up in the Air, or Meryl Streep in the musical Into the Woods.

In 2011 he begins to hang out in the independent film scene, takes part in the film 50/50, with Seth Rogen And Joseph Gordon-Levitt, in the role of a new psychologist tasked with listening to cancer patients.

We also find it in titles such as Drinking Buddies, Life After Beth where he works together with Aubrey Plaza, another name often present in the credits of limited distribution films and which, alas, do not reach our cinemas. Work together with the Plaza also in Mike & Dave – A stunning wedding, a comedy movie with Zac Efron And Adam DeVine where is it Anna Kendrik plays a bad girl looking for easy money.

In a completely different role, however, we find it in the film Get a Job, which tells the story of a young couple who is faced with the problem of looking for a job, together with Kendrik we find Miles Teller, the jazz drummer in Whiplash.

Wherever you put her, Anna Kendrick turns out well, that she has to play a 30-year-old in disarray as in the independent film Happy Christmas, a Christmas movie that deviates from the classics, or a college student who becomes a member of the most renowned a cappella choir in the category, we’re talking about Pitch Perfect, now in its third chapter and out in our cinemas on June 14th.