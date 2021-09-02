Anna Kendrick: The Twilight Actress Movies

There are those who can act and those who can sing, Anna Kendrick she is one of those artists who know how to do both things (well): the Picth Perfect saga of which she is one of the protagonists is the clearest demonstration of this. After the success of the first two chapters of the series, Voices in 2012 and Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, the Portland-born actress in the summer of 2018 returned as Beca Mitchell (one of the singers of Barden Bella’s) in Pitch Perfect 3.

Anna Kendrick: the most famous films

The film saga of Pitch Peferct certainly allowed the American actress to achieve considerable popularity, but this is not the only series of highly successful films in which she has worked, there is also another one that has had among the prostagonists Anna Kendrick: Twilight. In the famous series based on the novels of Stephenie Meyer the American actress, as many fans will remember, had the role of Jessica. Those of the Pitch Perfect series and those of the Twilight saga are certainly the most famous films in which Anna Kendrick starred, as well as being the films that most made known especially among the younger audience.





Anna Kendrick: filmography

Those previously mentioned, but not the only films in which Anna Kendrick worked. The American actress has made many films and the one where she has probably been appreciated is Between the clouds, a 2009 film for which she also received some major awards such as Best Breakout Performance at the MTV Movie Awards (she was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, the Golden Globe and the BAFTA Award). Among the films in which Anna Kendrick has worked there are also to be reported The Rule of Silence – The Company You Keep And Into the Woods.