Anna Kendrick to make directorial debut with ‘The Dating Game’

The actress Anna Kendrick is going to take an important leap in his career with The Dating Game. The interpreter will debut as a director with this story based on true events about the murderer Rodney Alcalá.

Kendrick will star in the film as well as direct, taking on the role of Cheryl Bradshawa woman who appeared on the dating show of the same name as the title in the 1970s, pairing up with the seemingly charming Alcala. The Twilight actress liked the script so much that her involvement has also reached levels of producing the tape: “While I was obviously thrilled to play the character of Cheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes of gender and intimacy that when the opportunity to direct the film presented itself, I jumped at it.”Kendric said in a statement from the production.

The Dating Game It will be the debut of the American, but not in the field of production, since under its label Let’s Go Again has supervised such interesting projects as love life from HBO Max and Netflix Stowaway. As an actress, Kendrick has starred in numerous romantic comedies and musicals, however her biggest consideration came in the form of an Oscar nomination. thanks to Up in the air. In the same statement, the future director wanted to thank the team that has surrounded her in the project: “It’s like it’s something destined. The support I have already received from Stuart Ford and everyone at AGC, Vertigo and BoulderLight has been inspiring and empowering.”

Kendrick’s fame came to him thanks to participating in five films of the saga Twilight, a door wide open to the adolescent approval of the moment. Later, she has known how to direct her career, almost always opting for cheerful roles. Stowaway marked a before and after for her, since she went from assimilating innocent roles to fit into a deeply dramatic role.

The Dating Game is already in full pre-production and is expected to begin filming later this year for a 2023 premiere. In the future, it has also announced your participation in Unsound, the coming-of-age story of a police officer in England who is losing her hearing while working on the most dangerous case of her career. With her feature film debut on the way, Anna Kendrick will join a growing list of actresses who have recently sat in the director’s chair, such as Olivia Wilde and Maggie Gylenhaal.