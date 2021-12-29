Anna Kendrick wants to be Squirrel Girl: will she convince Marvel?

She is known for being the face and voice of Pitch Perfect: Anna Kendrick, however, she confessed to being interested in a very different role from that. He said this during an interview with Net-a-Porter. What would Kendrick want to do? There Squirrel Girl!

“My brother – said the actress – sent me a Squirrel Girl comic because she thinks I should play her. I don’t know what Squirrel Girl does other than being half squirrel, but I could play her! “.

Not only that, since Anna Kendrick has posted a fan-art on Twitter: she has dropped into the part, complete with ears, and is surrounded by squirrels. Squirrel Girl, Known as Doreen Green, she is a nature lover who defeats Doctor Doom (Iron Man’s nemesis) and moves to New York to keep Central Park safe. A high school girl, Doreen has super strength, she is very fast, has higher than normal reflexes, has a tail and obviously the ability to communicate with squirrels.





For now, Marvel hasn’t had the idea of ​​bringing her to the big screen: what if the American actress and singer had suggested it? It would be a big leap for Kendrick, who grew up working in theatrical productions before making her feature film debut in 2003 in They Will Become Famous.

Made famous by The Twilight Saga, she also played a role in Up in the Air in 2009, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Then in 2012 Pitch Perfect and its sequel, Pitch Perfect 2, of 2015, two films that have increased and not a little fame. And now will she be able to be a Squirrel Girl?

And here’s the tweet with Kendrick in Squirrel Girl version:

