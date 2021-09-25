Anna Kendrick wants to play Squirrel Girl, Marvel superhero – Showbiz

It started as a joke, but it quickly became serious: Anna Kendrick, the star of

Pitch Perfect And

Between the clouds, she could become a Marvel superhero by playing Squirrell Girl. However, Marvel must want to bring it to the big screen. Here’s how it went.

THE ROLE OF THE BROTHER

The prologue of the story features the actress’s brother: he sends her a copy of a Squirrel Girl comic adventure telling her he thinks it’s a perfect part for her, and Anna Kendrick comments: “I have no idea who Squirrel is. Girl, except he’s half squirrel, but I can definitely play half squirrel! ».

THE BOUTADE GOES PUBLIC

This phrase is spread thanks to the magazine

Net A Porter and in no time at all, the Internet reacts more than positively: a little laughing, a little seriously, fans can’t wait to admire Anna Kendrick with superpowers.

WHO IS SQUIRREL GIRL?

Known in Italy as the Girl Squirrel, she was born in 1992 on the pages of

Marvel Super-Heroes. It has a number of powers, probably of mutant origin: agility and speed outside the norm, retractable claws, highly developed senses (sight and smell in particular) and above all the ability to communicate with squirrels, which he often uses to attack his opponents. She also has a tail and is far from defenseless: she has beaten Deadpool and Wolverine in hand-to-hand combat and has battled against Doctor Doom and Thanos.

IS IT REALLY A ROLE FOR KENDRICK?

Anna Kendrick’s brother, whose name is Michael Cooke, seems to have seen it right: the Squirrel Girl was created to give a touch of joy and lightheartedness to the universe of Marvel comics, which was becoming more and more gloomy. And while superhero movies aren’t that dark yet, it’s undeniable that Kendrick arouses immediate sympathy. She also has a lot of comic verve, a quality that could help her.

THE POSITION OF MARVEL

The epilogue of the story is yet to be written: for the moment Marvel is silent and in any case the agenda for the next few years is already very dense. However, if we consider how much the reaction of social networks for the fate of a film now counts, we cannot exclude the possibility of seeing Anna Kendrick with the tail in the future.